Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Pittsburgh Penguins-St. Louis Blues matchup at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penguins vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Evgeni Malkin is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with seven points. He has three goals and four assists this season.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 14 1 1 2 5 at Capitals Oct. 13 1 3 4 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 10 0 0 0 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through four games, with one goal and five assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Oct. 14 1 2 3 3 at Capitals Oct. 13 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 10 0 1 1 4

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Sidney Crosby has three goals and two assists for Pittsburgh.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 13 2 0 2 5 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 10 1 0 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Jakub Vrana Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +310, Under Odds: -455)

Jakub Vrana has recorded one goal and two assists in three games for St. Louis, good for three points.

Vrana Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 at Stars Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.