Reilly Smith will be among those in action Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Smith in that upcoming Penguins-Blues game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:23 per game on the ice, is +4.

In two of four games this season, Smith has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In three of four games this year, Smith has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Smith has had an assist twice this year in four games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Smith's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 33.3% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 4 Games 3 4 Points 3 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

