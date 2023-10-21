Should you wager on Rickard Rakell to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a goal)

Rakell stats and insights

Rakell is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Rakell has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing eight goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Blues have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

