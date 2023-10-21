Rickard Rakell and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Looking to wager on Rakell's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Rickard Rakell vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Rakell has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:11 on the ice per game.

Through four games this season, Rakell has yet to score a goal.

In one of four games this year, Rakell has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of four games this season, Rakell has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Rakell goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rakell Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 4 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

