For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Graves a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)

Graves stats and insights

Graves is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

Graves has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded eight goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

