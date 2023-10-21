Washington vs. Arizona State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) will play their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Sun Devils will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 26.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Arizona State matchup.
Washington vs. Arizona State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Washington vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-26.5)
|58.5
|-10000
|+1600
|FanDuel
|Washington (-26.5)
|58.5
|-4500
|+1600
Washington vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Washington has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites.
- Arizona State has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Washington & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the Pac-12
|+140
|Bet $100 to win $140
|Arizona State
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
