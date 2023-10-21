Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 8 college football schedule includes four games involving schools from the Pac-12. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah Utes at USC Trojans
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
