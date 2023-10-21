With the college football season heading into Week 8, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the Pioneer League. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the article below for details on how to watch.

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Valparaiso Beacons at Davidson Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Butler Bulldogs at Dayton Flyers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marist Red Foxes at Presbyterian Blue Hose 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Stetson Hatters 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at San Diego Toreros 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morehead State Eagles at Tarleton State Texans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

