Our projection model predicts the West Virginia Mountaineers will defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (-3) Toss Up (49.5) West Virginia 28, Oklahoma State 21

Week 8 Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

The Mountaineers' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

West Virginia has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Mountaineers have played five games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 2.4 fewer than the average total in this season's West Virginia contests.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

When it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, Oklahoma State is 2-1 against the spread.

Two of the Cowboys' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under in Oklahoma State games this year is 0.2 less points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Mountaineers vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 28.5 22.7 31.0 12.0 26.0 33.3 Oklahoma State 26.0 24.7 25.5 24.8 27.0 24.5

