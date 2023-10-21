The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

West Virginia is averaging 28.5 points per game on offense this season (70th in the FBS), and is surrendering 22.7 points per game (49th) on the defensive side of the ball. Oklahoma State is posting 390 total yards per contest on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 392.8 total yards per game (90th-ranked).

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

West Virginia Oklahoma State 380.5 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390 (91st) 345 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.8 (65th) 185.7 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (74th) 194.8 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.5 (55th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 5 (120th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene leads West Virginia with 935 yards (155.8 ypg) on 56-of-106 passing with six touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 232 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 103 times for 414 yards (69 per game), scoring five times.

Hudson Clement's leads his squad with 298 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 catches (out of 19 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Devin Carter has grabbed 14 passes while averaging 42.8 yards per game.

Kole Taylor has been the target of 28 passes and hauled in 18 receptions for 228 yards, an average of 38 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman leads Oklahoma State with 1,084 yards on 100-of-176 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has rushed for 534 yards on 87 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 17 catches, totaling 180 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Jaden Nixon has run for 158 yards across 32 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with 10 catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Bray leads his team with 291 receiving yards on 22 catches.

Rashod Owens has put together a 224-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 26 targets.

Brennan Presley's 41 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

