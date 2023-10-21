Should you wager on Zachary Werenski to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Werenski 2022-23 stats and insights

Werenski scored in three of 13 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He tallied two assists, but no goals, on the power play.

He took 2.9 shots per game, sinking 7.3% of them.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

The Wild conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.