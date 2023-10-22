When the Cleveland Browns meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Amari Cooper will face a Colts pass defense featuring Julius Brents. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Browns vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 42.7 8.5 39 97 8.87

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Amari Cooper vs. Julius Brents Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper leads his squad with 367 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored one touchdown.

In terms of passing yards, Cleveland has the fewest in the NFL, with 864 (172.8 per game).

The Browns' scoring average on offense is just 19 points per game, 28th in the NFL.

Cleveland ranks 14th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.4 pass attempts per contest (172 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Browns are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking worst in the NFL with nine total red-zone pass attempts (40.9% red-zone pass rate).

Julius Brents & the Colts' Defense

Julius Brents has a team-leading one interception to go along with 24 tackles and three passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,462 (243.7 per game). It also ranks 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

This year, the Colts' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 24th in the NFL with 25.3 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 28th with 2,143 total yards allowed (357.2 per game).

Indianapolis has allowed four players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amari Cooper vs. Julius Brents Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Julius Brents Rec. Targets 39 17 Def. Targets Receptions 22 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.7 13 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 367 24 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 73.4 6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 62 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.