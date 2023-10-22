The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) play the Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Browns vs. Colts?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line is much more favorable to the Colts compared to the BetMGM line, a 3.6 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Colts.
  • The Browns have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 63.6%.
  • The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
  • This season, the Colts have won two out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Indianapolis has entered three games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+3)
  • The Browns have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-2-0).
  • In games they have played as 3-point favorites or more, Cleveland has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
  • The Colts have covered the spread three times this year (3-3-0).
  • Indianapolis has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (41)
  • Cleveland and Indianapolis combine to average 1.3 more points per game than the over/under of 41 set for this game.
  • The Browns and the Colts have seen their opponents average a combined 0.3 less points per game than the over/under of 41 set in this game.
  • The Browns have combined with their opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).
  • Colts games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

Deshaun Watson Total Passing + Rushing Yards (Our pick: 255.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
3 226.0 4 27.7 1

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
5 176.4 3 1.6 0

