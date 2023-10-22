A victory by the Indianapolis Colts over the Cleveland Browns is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET (at Lucas Oil Stadium). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

On defense, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 15.4 points per game. They rank 21st on offense (19 points per game). From an offensive standpoint, the Colts are putting up 23.3 points per game (11th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (25.3 points allowed per game).

Browns vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+3.5) Toss Up (41) Colts 21, Browns 20

Browns Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Cleveland has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Browns have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Games featuring Cleveland have gone over the point total just once this season.

The over/under in this game is 41 points, 1.5 higher than the average total in Browns games this season.

Colts Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Colts based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

Indianapolis is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Colts have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

So far this year, four of Indianapolis' six games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total points scored in Colts games this year (41) is 2.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Browns vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 19 15.4 18.3 12.8 22 26 Indianapolis 23.3 25.3 22.3 25.3 24.3 25.3

