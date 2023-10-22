One of the top running backs in football will be on display when Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Looking to wager on player props in the Browns-Colts matchup? Check out the information below for the best players in this contest.

Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds

Ford Odds to Score First TD: +550

Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +700

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Amari Cooper - - 63.5 (-113) Elijah Moore - - 39.5 (-113) David Njoku - - 31.5 (-113) Donovan Peoples-Jones - - 21.5 (-113) Deshaun Watson 225.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) -

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gardner Minshew 197.5 (-113) - - Michael Pittman Jr. - - 50.5 (-113) Zack Moss - 32.5 (-113) - Jonathan Taylor - 45.5 (-113) 17.5 (-106) Josh Downs - - 37.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.