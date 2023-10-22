Entering their Sunday, October 22 game against the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Cleveland Browns (3-2) are keeping their eye on 12 players on the injury report.

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Browns enter the matchup after winning 19-17 over the San Francisco 49ers in their last game on October 15.

Last time out, the Colts lost 37-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kareem Hunt RB Thigh Questionable Deshaun Watson QB Shoulder Questionable Harrison Bryant TE Hip Questionable Dustin Hopkins K NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Anthony Walker LB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Garrett DE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dalvin Tomlinson DT Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Out Greg Newsome II CB Hamstring Questionable Amari Cooper WR Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cedric Tillman WR Hip Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Kelly C Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Braden Smith OT Hip Out DeForest Buckner DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tony Brown CB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Kylen Granson TE Concussion Out Alec Pierce WR Shoulder Questionable

Browns vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Browns or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns Season Insights

The Browns rank 20th in total offense this season (319.8 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking best in the NFL with 200.4 yards allowed per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by giving up only 15.4 points per game. They rank 21st on offense (19 points per game).

The Browns have struggled in the passing game, ranking third-worst in the NFL (172.8 passing yards per game) this season. However, they rank best on defense, giving up only 121.4 passing yards per game.

Cleveland has been finding success on both sides of the ball in the running game, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (147 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (79 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Browns own the second-worst turnover margin in the NFL at -8, forcing four turnovers (30th in NFL) while turning it over 12 times (30th in NFL).

Browns vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-3.5)

Browns (-3.5) Moneyline: Browns (-185), Colts (+150)

Browns (-185), Colts (+150) Total: 41 points

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.