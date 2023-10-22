Sportsbooks project a tight game when the Cleveland Browns (3-2) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) as only 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 22, 2023. A point total of 40 has been set for this game.

The betting insights and trends for the Browns can be found below before they meet the Colts. The betting insights and trends for the Colts can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Browns.

Browns vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland Moneyline Indianapolis Moneyline BetMGM Browns (-2.5) 40 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Browns (-2.5) 40 -144 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cleveland vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

Browns vs. Colts Betting Insights

Cleveland's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

The Browns are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Cleveland's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Indianapolis has covered the spread three times in six games.

The Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, four of Indianapolis' six games have gone over the point total.

