Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 243.7 per game.

Watson has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 yards per game) this season, as Watson has completed 63.7% of his attempts (65-for-102), with four touchdowns and two interceptions. In the ground game, Watson has tacked on 83 yards rushing on 15 attempts, including one touchdown.

Watson vs. the Colts

Watson vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Colts have allowed one or more passing TDs to four opposing quarterbacks this season.

Indianapolis has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Colts this season.

The Colts give up 243.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Colts have totaled seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Colts' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Browns Player Previews

Deshaun Watson Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 228.5 (-115)

Watson Passing Insights

Watson has gone over his passing yards prop total twice this season.

The Browns have passed 51.0% of the time and run 49.0% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Watson's 6.6 yards per attempt rank 24th in the league.

Watson has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 62.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Watson has passed five times out of his 102 total attempts while in the red zone (22.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Deshaun Watson Rushing Props vs the Colts

Rushing Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Watson Rushing Insights

Watson hit his rushing yards over once in three games played this season.

Watson has rushed for a touchdown once this season in three games played.

He has three carries in the red zone (23.1% of his team's 13 red zone rushes).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-33 / 289 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 22-for-40 / 235 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 16-for-29 / 154 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD

