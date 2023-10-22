Harrison Bryant did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Seeking Bryant's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Harrison Bryant and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Bryant has been targeted six times, with season stats of seven yards on three receptions (2.3 per catch) and one TD. He also has three carries for six yards.

Keep an eye on Bryant's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Harrison Bryant Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Browns have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Cedric Tillman (FP/hip): 1 Rec; 5 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 22 Rec; 367 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 7 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Bryant 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 3 7 3 1 2.3

Bryant Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 2 5 1 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 2 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.