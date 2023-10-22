Jerome Ford will be up against the 19th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this year, Ford has amassed a team-leading 270 rushing yards on 67 carries (54 ypg), while scoring one rushing TD. Also, Ford has recorded 12 receptions for 84 yards (16.8 ypg) and two receiving TDs.

Ford vs. the Colts

Ford vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games The Colts have allowed 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Colts is conceding 113.5 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks 19th in the league.

Opponents of the Colts have totaled nine touchdowns on the ground (1.5 per game). The Colts' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Ford Rushing Insights

Ford has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in three opportunities this season.

The Browns pass on 51.0% of their plays and run on 49.0%. They are 28th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 40.6% of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season (67).

Ford has rushed for a touchdown once this season in five games played.

He has scored three of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (37.5%).

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 17 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 18 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 106 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

