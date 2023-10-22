Will Kareem Hunt Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kareem Hunt did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Take a look at Hunt's stats below.
Hunt has season stats which include 72 rushing yards on 22 carries (3.3 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus five receptions on six targets for 46 yards.
Kareem Hunt Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thigh
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Browns.
Browns vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hunt 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|22
|72
|1
|3.3
|6
|5
|46
|0
Hunt Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Titans
|5
|13
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|12
|47
|1
|3
|24
|0
