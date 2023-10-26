The NHL has 11 games on its Thursday slate -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -115 to score

Bruins vs. Ducks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 Pastrnak's stats: 5 goals in 6 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +100 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Stars

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 Matthews' stats: 7 goals in 6 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score

Avalanche vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 MacKinnon's stats: 4 goals in 6 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +105 to score

Wild vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 6 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +115 to score

Lightning vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 Kucherov's stats: 6 goals in 7 games

Brayden Point (Lightning) +120 to score

Lightning vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 Point's stats: 1 goal in 7 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +120 to score

Oilers vs. Rangers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 6 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +120 to score

Avalanche vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 Rantanen's stats: 5 goals in 6 games

Steven Stamkos (Lightning) +130 to score

Lightning vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 Stamkos' stats: 2 goals in 5 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +135 to score

Jets vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 Connor's stats: 4 goals in 6 games

