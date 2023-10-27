On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Information

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points last season, plus 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists.

Evan Mobley's numbers last season were 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He drained 55.4% of his shots from the field.

Darius Garland's stats last season included 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He made 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Max Strus' stats last season included 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He sank 41.0% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collected 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists last year, shooting 51.0% from the floor.

Josh Giddey's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 made treys.

Jalen Williams recorded 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort recorded 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Joe posted 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Thunder 112.3 Points Avg. 117.5 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116.4 48.8% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.7% Three Point % 35.6%

