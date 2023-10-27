Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Clay County, West Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

Clay County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Clay County High School at Summers County High School