Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 114-113 win over the Nets (his most recent action) Mobley produced 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Mobley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-128)

Over 14.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-118)

Over 10.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-149)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the league last season, conceding 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder gave up 46.6 rebounds on average last season, worst in the league.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

Conceding 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Thunder were 23rd in the league in that category.

Evan Mobley vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 38 23 11 1 2 2 0 12/10/2022 37 21 12 3 2 0 0

