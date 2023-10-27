The Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro included, take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 114-113 win over the Nets, Okoro totaled 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Let's look at Okoro's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 116.4 points per contest last season made the Thunder the 19th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Allowing 46.6 rebounds per game last season, the Thunder were the worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.9.

The Thunder were the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 26 6 4 2 0 2 2 12/10/2022 19 8 3 2 2 2 0

