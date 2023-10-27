Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Kanawha County, West Virginia this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

Kanawha County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Hurricane High School at South Charleston High School