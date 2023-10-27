Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Lewis County, West Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

  • Harrison County
  • Putnam County
  • Kanawha County
  • Mineral County
  • Jackson County
  • Pendleton County
  • Ritchie County
  • Wayne County
  • Hardy County
  • Ohio County

    • Lewis County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    East Fairmont High School at Lewis County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Weston, WV
    • Conference: Big Ten
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.