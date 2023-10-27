West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Lewis County, West Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in West Virginia This Week
Lewis County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
East Fairmont High School at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Weston, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.