How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In the only matchup on the Serie A slate today, Salernitana and Genoa CFC square off at Luigi Ferraris.
If you are looking for how to watch today's Serie A action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Genoa CFC vs Salernitana
Salernitana journeys to play Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Genoa CFC (-150)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+400)
- Draw: (+265)
