Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Fantilli in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Fantilli has averaged 16:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Fantilli has a goal in two of seven games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of seven games this season, Fantilli has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Fantilli has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Fantilli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

Fantilli has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-3).

