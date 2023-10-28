Heading into a Saturday, October 28 game against the New York Islanders (3-2-1) at Nationwide Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Scott Mayfield D Questionable Leg

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 20 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

Columbus has given up 23 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.

Their -3 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders rank 26th in the league with 16 goals scored (2.7 per game).

It has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -3.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-155) Blue Jackets (+130) 6

