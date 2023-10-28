Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - October 28
Heading into a Saturday, October 28 game against the New York Islanders (3-2-1) at Nationwide Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Scott Mayfield
|D
|Questionable
|Leg
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 20 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- Columbus has given up 23 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.
- Their -3 goal differential is 22nd in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders rank 26th in the league with 16 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- It has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -3.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-155)
|Blue Jackets (+130)
|6
