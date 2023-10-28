Player props can be found for Noah Dobson and Ivan Provorov, among others, when the New York Islanders visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Provorov's zero goals and six assists in seven games for Columbus add up to six total points on the season.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Wild Oct. 21 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Oct. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Red Wings Oct. 16 0 0 0 0

Jack Roslovic Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Jack Roslovic has amassed six points this season, with two goals and four assists.

Roslovic Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Wild Oct. 21 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Oct. 20 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 16 0 0 0 0

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Boone Jenner has five points so far, including four goals and one assist.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 0 0 8 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 21 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Oct. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Oct. 16 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Dobson is one of New York's top contributors (seven total points), having amassed two goals and five assists.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Oct. 26 1 1 2 5 vs. Avalanche Oct. 24 0 2 2 1 at Sabres Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Oct. 20 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Oct. 17 0 1 1 5

Kyle Palmieri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Kyle Palmieri has accumulated six points (1.0 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Palmieri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 24 1 0 1 1 at Sabres Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Oct. 20 0 2 2 3 vs. Coyotes Oct. 17 0 1 1 3

