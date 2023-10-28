When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Bryan Rust find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in four of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Rust has no points on the power play.

Rust's shooting percentage is 26.3%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

