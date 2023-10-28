Cavaliers vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - October 28
As they ready for a game against the Indiana Pacers (1-0), the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|15.0
|2.0
|5.0
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Illness)
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSIN
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-3.5
