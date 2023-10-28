Should you wager on Erik Gudbranson to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

Gudbranson is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once while averaging 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

