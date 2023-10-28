MWC opponents will clash when the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-1) meet the UNLV Rebels (6-1). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Fresno State vs. UNLV?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 32, UNLV 26

Fresno State 32, UNLV 26 Fresno State has a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

UNLV has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Rebels have played as an underdog of +250 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Bulldogs have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (+9.5)



UNLV (+9.5) Against the spread, Fresno State is 3-3-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in two chances).

UNLV owns a record of 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) This season, three of Fresno State's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points.

This season, four of UNLV's games have ended with a score higher than 56.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 69.7 points per game, 13.2 points more than the point total of 56.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 49 48.8 Implied Total AVG 30.7 38 27 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 58.5 53.2 Implied Total AVG 33.8 33 34.7 ATS Record 5-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

