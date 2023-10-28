Isaac Okoro and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will take the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 108-105 loss to the Thunder, Okoro had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Okoro's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Over 2.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Okoro's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA last season, giving up 119.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Pacers were 28th in the league last season, conceding 45.3 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pacers conceded 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pacers were ranked 17th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaac Okoro vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 29 20 3 3 3 0 2 12/29/2022 21 10 3 2 0 0 0 12/16/2022 10 2 0 0 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.