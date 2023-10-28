The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Roslovic find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Roslovic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 19 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once while averaging 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

