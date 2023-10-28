Jack Roslovic and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Nationwide Arena. Looking to bet on Roslovic's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jack Roslovic vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Roslovic has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 12:40 on the ice per game.

Roslovic has a goal in two of six games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Roslovic has a point in four of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Roslovic has an assist in three of six games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Roslovic's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 40% chance of Roslovic having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 6 Games 4 6 Points 2 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

