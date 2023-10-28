Can we count on Jake Guentzel scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Guentzel scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

