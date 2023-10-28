The Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel included, will face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Guentzel against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Jake Guentzel vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Guentzel has averaged 19:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In one of seven games this year, Guentzel has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In five of seven games this season, Guentzel has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Guentzel has an assist in five of seven games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Guentzel's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Guentzel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 7 Games 3 8 Points 3 1 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

