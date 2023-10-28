On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the New York Islanders. Is Justin Danforth going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

Danforth has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Danforth has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 27.3% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

