The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Max Strus, take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 108-105 loss against the Thunder, Strus tallied eight points, four assists and two steals.

In this article, we break down Strus' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-110)

Over 17.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Looking to bet on one or more of Strus's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 119.5 points per contest last year made the Pacers the 29th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Pacers conceded 45.3 rebounds per contest last season, 28th in the league in that category.

The Pacers were the 26th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.4.

Conceding 12.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Pacers were 17th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Max Strus vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 17 3 5 1 1 0 0 12/23/2022 21 6 5 2 2 0 1 12/12/2022 32 9 3 1 3 0 0 11/4/2022 40 17 7 3 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.