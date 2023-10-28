The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Arizona Stadium in a Pac-12 battle.

Oregon State ranks 38th in scoring defense this season (20.3 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 38.1 points per game. In terms of points scored Arizona ranks 43rd in the FBS (31.9 points per game), and it is 39th defensively (20.6 points allowed per game).

Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Oregon State vs. Arizona Key Statistics

Oregon State Arizona 444.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (33rd) 342.1 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.9 (29th) 195.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.7 (56th) 249.1 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.6 (26th) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has 1,573 pass yards for Oregon State, completing 60.2% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 124 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 36 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 676 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Deshaun Fenwick has collected 382 yards on 67 attempts, scoring four times.

Silas Bolden's 456 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 32 catches and four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 443 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jack Velling's 16 catches are good enough for 223 yards and seven touchdowns.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has recored 1,069 passing yards, or 152.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.6% of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 18.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Jonah Coleman has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 433 yards (61.9 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 21 receptions this season are good for 296 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

D.J. Williams has racked up 246 yards on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan leads his squad with 592 receiving yards on 40 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has 53 receptions (on 69 targets) for a total of 409 yards (58.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

