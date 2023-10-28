Ahead of their Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Ottawa Senators (3-4) at PPG Paints Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4) are monitoring four players on the injury report.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body
Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body
John Ludvig D Questionable Concussion
Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Erik Brannstrom D Questionable Undisclosed
Thomas Chabot D Out Hand
Artem Zub D Questionable Head

Penguins vs. Senators Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

  • Pittsburgh's 21 total goals (three per game) make it the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Their goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the league.

Senators Season Insights

  • The Senators' 27 goals on the season (3.9 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
  • Ottawa gives up 3.4 goals per game (24 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.

Penguins vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Penguins (-150) Senators (+125) 6.5

