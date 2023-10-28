Saturday's NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4) and the Ottawa Senators (3-4) at PPG Paints Arena sees the Penguins as home favorites (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Senators (+125). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Penguins Moneyline Senators Moneyline Total BetMGM -150 +125 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins vs. Senators Betting Trends

Ottawa's games this season have had over 6.5 goals six of seven times.

In the four times this season the Penguins have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 1-3 in those games.

The Senators have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Pittsburgh has been a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and lost both.

Ottawa has had moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.

