Penguins vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Ottawa Senators (3-4) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4) on the road on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Penguins vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Penguins 4, Senators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-150)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins vs Senators Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- In the one game this season the Penguins registered just one goal, they lost.
- Pittsburgh has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Penguins have scored at least three goals four times, and are 3-1-0 in those games (to register six points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Pittsburgh is 1-4-0 (two points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|16th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.86
|4th
|11th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|3.43
|23rd
|4th
|34
|Shots
|35.7
|2nd
|12th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|28
|5th
|27th
|11.11%
|Power Play %
|20%
|15th
|9th
|86.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.07%
|21st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Penguins vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.