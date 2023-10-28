Jake Guentzel and Tim Stutzle will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Penguins vs. Senators Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Players to Watch

Evgeni Malkin is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors with nine points. He has scored four goals and picked up five assists this season.

Through seven games, Guentzel has scored one goal and picked up seven assists.

Sidney Crosby has scored four goals and added three assists in seven games for Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 1-1-0. He has given up six goals (3.01 goals against average) and recorded 63 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Senators Players to Watch

Vladimir Tarasenko is among the top options on offense for Ottawa, with eight points this season, as he has put up three goals and five assists in seven games.

With eight total points (1.1 per game), including two goals and six assists through seven contests, Stuetzle is crucial for Ottawa's offense.

This season, Mathieu Joseph has three goals and four assists, for a season point total of seven.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg's record stands at 2-1-0 on the season, giving up eight goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiling 55 saves with an .873% save percentage (56th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 16th 3 Goals Scored 3.86 4th 11th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.43 23rd 4th 34 Shots 35.7 2nd 12th 29.4 Shots Allowed 28 5th 27th 11.11% Power Play % 20% 15th 9th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 74.07% 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.