The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4) host the Ottawa Senators (3-4, losers of three straight) at PPG Paints Arena. The contest on Saturday, October 28 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-150) Senators (+125) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been a moneyline favorite four times this season, and have finished 1-3 in those games.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and lost both.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Penguins a 60.0% chance to win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 6.5 goals two times this season (in seven games).

Penguins vs Senators Additional Info

Penguins vs. Senators Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 21 (17th) Goals 27 (9th) 20 (12th) Goals Allowed 24 (18th) 2 (29th) Power Play Goals 7 (7th) 3 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (20th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins are ranked 17th in the NHL with 21 goals this season, an average of three per contest.

The Penguins are ranked 12th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 20 total goals (2.9 per game).

They're ranked 14th in the league with a +1 goal differential .

