Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Smith against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Smith has averaged 15:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In three of seven games this season, Smith has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Smith has a point in four of seven games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Smith has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Smith hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Smith has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 7 Games 2 6 Points 1 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.